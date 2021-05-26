Aleksandra Rikic
BioCertica ID - App Screenshots ui minimal app dna design biotech id idapp covid19 checkin identity
BioCertica ID is South Africa's first digital bio-identity provider - passwordless, privacy-focused, user-controlled, and inclusive.
Our MVP was focused on mitigating the risk of Covid-19 with contactless digital identification. Our app allows you to sign in with a quick scan of a QR code. It loads the necessary information automatically and only requires you to submit a current body temperature. No contact necessary.

Posted on May 26, 2021
