Priya Devi

Writing No. 2 WordPress Theme

Priya Devi
Priya Devi
  • Save
Writing No. 2 WordPress Theme website illustration graphic design illustrator branding minimal web app ux ui
Download color palette

Because we know clean:

Discover the simplicity in writing your own journey. Writing No. 2 is part of the Writing collection that is the perfect theme for writers and online journals/magazines that are looking to display their articles in a clean and modern way, with an easy navigation and focusing the reader’s attention on the content. All about the Sleek and Simple, the theme includes:

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/PKyK9j

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Priya Devi
Priya Devi

More by Priya Devi

View profile
    • Like