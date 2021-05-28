Lisa Martinovska

GameGator.net - Cards Detail

A little sneak peek of game cards for a price comparison site called GameGator.net, I been working on.

GameGator.net helps you snatch the cheapest game deals from everywhere.

We wanted a modern, sleek & definitely the loved-by-gamers Dark Mode style.

Together with this cool UI, I have been working on making the page a delightful & easy to use user experience.

What was my job at GameGator?
✔️ GameGator.net Web Design 2.0
✔️ User Experience of the whole site
✔️ Graphic assets such as Achievement Badges
✔️ Social Media & Mailing materials

I am looking forward to see GameGator full development in the future 🔥

Product designer with a passion for gaming 🤘

