Attack of the pirates | 2D game design for tablet

Hi friends!
Here is another example of character/game design I made for my startup. The game I introduce you today is "The Attack of the Pirates", which theme is inspired by all those amazing classical sea tales from books and movies.
-
I have worked on various serious games which can help people with loss of autonomy to get a proper balance training (the game on the iOS tablet app is connected to a rehabilitation treadmill we developed).
Hope you guys enjoy, it would be a pleasure to read your feedback to improve my next shots! 🙂