Stationery music design

Stationery designs for New Wave Volume

Company based in France. We got in contact ,and the reason they want a new logo is because their old design was outdated and does not convey the high-end / professional appearance that they have in real life.

Because they starting out,he has a lot of competitors and the goal was to make a brand identity that stand out from the crowd. We aimed at making the overall design simple,minimal,classy and appropriate for the industry.

The problem was solved by making the identity matching the brief and making a logo with the symbol Music note

and Letter V. We also went with a classy badge look that suits this brand properly.

Double tap if you enjoyed! ❤️