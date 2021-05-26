Stationery music design

🎟️ Designers! Get 20% off our lettering for logos Dribbble crash course with Jon Contino. Use code JON20 🎟️
Stationery designs for New Wave Volume
Company based in France. We got in contact ,and the reason they want a new logo is because their old design was outdated and does not convey the high-end / professional appearance that they have in real life.
Because they starting out,he has a lot of competitors and the goal was to make a brand identity that stand out from the crowd. We aimed at making the overall design simple,minimal,classy and appropriate for the industry.
The problem was solved by making the identity matching the brief and making a logo with the symbol Music note
and Letter V. We also went with a classy badge look that suits this brand properly.
