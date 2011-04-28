Alex Pascal

Seventeen WordPress Personal Blog Theme

Seventeen WordPress Personal Blog Theme themeforest clean blue yellow gray silver helvetica neue theme blog columns
Can't really think of anything else to add in Photoshop so I'm starting to code this bad boy. Going straight to WordPress, no HTML version.

Full version of the home page here: http://cl.ly/6Kvj
Single post page here: http://cl.ly/6JzO

Suggestions/comments welcome.

Posted on Apr 28, 2011
