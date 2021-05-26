Priya Devi

Unicode WordPress Theme

Unicode WordPress Theme
A Minimal, High-Performance, Premium WordPress Theme for Writers.

Full Feature List: https://crmrkt.com/DpOp92

Ultra-minimal: Successful bloggers focus on content. Forget the fluff, this theme is for successful bloggers.

SEO & Sharing ready: Comes with SEO fully setup, shares perfectly on social media.

High Performance: Built to load instantly. Preloads content to make it even faster.

Posted on May 26, 2021
