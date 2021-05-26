Uphead | Industrial Font

UPHEAD is an upper and lowercase sans serif industrial style font. This font is inspired by the street signs of Eastern Europe and has a nice balance of hard lines and smooth curves, but still maintaining a strong appearance with modern touches.

UPHEAD includes two styles, Uphead Regular and Updead Condensed, for both styles extensive Latin script language support, characters set A-Z , numerals and punctuation. Uphead is the perfect font for industrial logo designs, headers, small and block text.