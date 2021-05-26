Priya Devi

MTWP / 01

Priya Devi
Priya Devi
  • Save
MTWP / 01 ux website app ui web illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
Download color palette

MTWP / 01 is a minimal Wordpress theme designed to be a good solution for multimedia contents like audio tracks, videos and galleries, it features Ajax page load (optional), Html5 audio and video, full screen layout, retina and responsive layout design to support almost every modern device.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/xy9yz7

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Priya Devi
Priya Devi

More by Priya Devi

View profile
    • Like