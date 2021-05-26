Daniil Sarapulov

Stol&Stul furniture store

Daniil Sarapulov
Daniil Sarapulov
  • Save
Stol&Stul furniture store monogram furniture store face smile symbol emblem mark illustrator logotype logo identity branding
Download color palette
Daniil Sarapulov
Daniil Sarapulov

More by Daniil Sarapulov

View profile
    • Like