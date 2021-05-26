Mert Yagcı

Psychological Thriller Film Festival

Psychological Thriller Film Festival
I wanted to design a brand new film festival. The main goal was to create a strong visual brand identity and a responsive website creating an engaging, impactful and well-designed experience for the users.

Also, I've built a strong, consistent visual identity that goes through different marketing and promotional materials.

Full Concept: https://www.behance.net/gallery/102611669/Psychological-Thriller-Film-Festival

