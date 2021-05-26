Loginhood - Consent Manager - User Interface

Hello again! 👋

Today it's time to take a close look at the Consent Manager UI design that we've prepared for Loginhood.

What is Loginhood?💡

Loginhood rewards individuals for data-sharing and builds privacy tools for websites to manage data law compliance while empowering a better data strategy. It’s the only data privacy product built with consumers and marketers in mind. Patching the Open Internet one website at a time.

How did we help? 🤝

We were asked to redesign the entire Constant Manager web app and Landing Page of the product. The challenge with the app was to create a simple yet functional interface, improve the user experience, user flow, and build new, positive and trustful reception.

