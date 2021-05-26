rokibsdesign

Combination of Fox and Flower logo mark

rokibsdesign
rokibsdesign
Hire Me
  • Save
Combination of Fox and Flower logo mark app brand identity modern combination combination mark unique creative abstract logodesign type monogram mark logo foxy foxes flower fox
Download color palette

It's a combination of Fox 🦊 & Flower icon!
Hope you enjoy this logo design. Let me know your thoughts about the logo mark!

Contact me at rokibsdesign@gmail.com
Skype: rokibsdesign

rokibsdesign
rokibsdesign
Freelance Logo & Brand Identity Designer 🔹
Hire Me

More by rokibsdesign

View profile
    • Like