Metal Stamping Photoshop Styles

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q
Realistic style to simulate a metallic coinage in your designs. It contains useful additions such as PNG rivets and badges.
✨ INCLUDED:
• 14 metal styles
• 1 stamp style
• 1 rivet emboss style
• 12 PNG rivets
• 50 PNG badges
• 10 JPG hi-res table texture
• User Guide
🔔 Look my other Photoshop goods:
• FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit https://crmrkt.com/o3pdp
• PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/XRP5r
• Watercolor PHOTOSHOP Lab https://crmrkt.com/dDyaq
• FOILING Styles+Actions Photoshop Kit https://crmrkt.com/w7Xwd
• RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions&Overlays https://crmrkt.com/mx046
• Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop https://crmrkt.com/92kPD