Metal Stamping Photoshop Styles

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

✅ BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 96% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/MBe25q

Realistic style to simulate a metallic coinage in your designs. It contains useful additions such as PNG rivets and badges.

✨ INCLUDED:

• 14 metal styles

• 1 stamp style

• 1 rivet emboss style

• 12 PNG rivets

• 50 PNG badges

• 10 JPG hi-res table texture

• User Guide

🔔 Look my other Photoshop goods:

• FUNKY PAINTER Photoshop Creative Kit https://crmrkt.com/o3pdp

• PLASTICINE Photoshop Toolkit https://crmrkt.com/XRP5r

• Watercolor PHOTOSHOP Lab https://crmrkt.com/dDyaq

• FOILING Styles+Actions Photoshop Kit https://crmrkt.com/w7Xwd

• RETROPHOTO Toolkit Actions&Overlays https://crmrkt.com/mx046

• Leather Layer Styles For Photoshop https://crmrkt.com/92kPD