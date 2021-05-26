Malvin Iqbal Firdaus

Cooking App Exploration

Cooking App Exploration cooking app antirebahan application uxdesigner uxdesign uiux uidesigner uidesign madewithfigma exploration design
Hello Everyone! 👋
This is my continue exploration of Cooking App. Design with the concept of how to find recipes and steps, I got the concept from several explorations.

Don't forget to press "L" if you love it and
Feel free to leave your feedback. Thank you.

