Cheetos Snacks Product App 🍿

Hello Everyone :)

Today I would like to share this Cheetos Snacks Product App 🍿.
I tried to make an app that is minimalist, modern, and easy to use without any distractions.

About Product: These delicious snacks are baked to perfection and then seasoned using real cheese. CHEETOS® Simply Puffs White Cheddar Cheese Flavored Snacks are made with no artificial flavors, preservatives, or colors.

Hope you guys will like it. Let me know your thought's on that. Your feedback and appreciation is always welcome 🙂

For inquiries :
Shoot a mail at - mahmudurrahmanshamim@gmail.com

Thanks a lot....... :)

