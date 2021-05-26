Chemistry Learning App

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hey, people!
Take a look at our new shot — a chemistry self-learning app 👩🏽🔬
It’s designed for anybody who wants to learn chemistry. Going through the studying course a learner gradually opens new chemical elements and compounds 🧪
On the 1️⃣ screen, you see the new element with the formula ⚗️ You can save it to your library or open a detailed view with graphical representation and the formula (check the 2️⃣ screen) ⚛️
On the 3️⃣ screen, there is a user’s library containing already opened elements.
The killer feature is the student’s library. There the user may save the learning materials: elements, formulas and notes, and work with it later 🤓
We used white as a background color to create the atmosphere of tidiness and cleanliness — just like in the lab🥼
🟣 🟡 🟢The variations of purple, green and yellow are used to display the chemical elements.
Press 💜 if you like our design and share feedback!
P.S. If you want to gain insight into UI/UX design trends, check out our article.
Created by Anna Kozina
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜