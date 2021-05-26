Purrweb UI/UX Studio

Chemistry Learning App

Hey, people!
Take a look at our new shot — a chemistry self-learning app 👩🏽‍🔬

It’s designed for anybody who wants to learn chemistry. Going through the studying course a learner gradually opens new chemical elements and compounds 🧪
On the 1️⃣ screen, you see the new element with the formula ⚗️ You can save it to your library or open a detailed view with graphical representation and the formula (check the 2️⃣ screen) ⚛️
On the 3️⃣ screen, there is a user’s library containing already opened elements.

The killer feature is the student’s library. There the user may save the learning materials: elements, formulas and notes, and work with it later 🤓

We used white as a background color to create the atmosphere of tidiness and cleanliness — just like in the lab🥼
🟣 🟡 🟢The variations of purple, green and yellow are used to display the chemical elements.

Created by Anna Kozina

