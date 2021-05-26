DailyUI 004 Calculator

Just finished my first design for #dailyui #001

#DailyUI

The idea I had in mind was a calculator super app that has many types of calculators. For sake of design, I have limited it to scientific, simple and currency calculators.

Then I wanted to come up with an experience that enabled users to seamlessly switch between scientific and simple - just like our normal physical calculator. it is the reason for the look and style of buttons as well.

I'd have worked on a light version as well, but thought of keeping it just with the dark for now.

I also wanted to play around with the drop shadow which is what you could see on the currency calculator :)

Next steps: I'm working on a design to de-clutter the numpad and hopefully would be uploading one more solution soon.