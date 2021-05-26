DailyUI 004 Calculator

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Just finished my first design for #dailyui #001
#DailyUI
The idea I had in mind was a calculator super app that has many types of calculators. For sake of design, I have limited it to scientific, simple and currency calculators.
Then I wanted to come up with an experience that enabled users to seamlessly switch between scientific and simple - just like our normal physical calculator. it is the reason for the look and style of buttons as well.
I'd have worked on a light version as well, but thought of keeping it just with the dark for now.
I also wanted to play around with the drop shadow which is what you could see on the currency calculator :)
Next steps: I'm working on a design to de-clutter the numpad and hopefully would be uploading one more solution soon.