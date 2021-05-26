iPhoneX homeplant watering device

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Introduce yourself to new clients with Pitch
Learn product design in just 12 weeks...
Level up your skills with our interactive workshops…
A marketplace of digital assets…
Icons, Illustrations, Patterns, Textures…
Display, Script, Sans Serif, Serif…
Mock Ups, Social Media, Presentations…
Characters, Objects, Textures…
WordPress, Shopify, Bootstrap, HTML5…
Procreate, Affinity, Photoshop, InDesign…
Earn money doing what you love
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys!
Here is concept for homeplants care application. It helps to automatically water your plants up to 30 days, while you are at vocation or busy with achieving your goals.
With the help of Home garden application you can:
- monitor and set up the device settings like frequency of watering in days and time of watering;
- check the water container filling;
- learn more about your plants reading helpful articles from app;
- purchase new plants and accessories using application store.
Hope you'll like it :)
Happy to see your feedback.
Press "L" for like it!
More shots are coming soon!
--
Need a website designed? I am open for new collaboration - oksana.chukhalo@gmail.com