Elsey is a creative and elegant theme that mainly focused on e-commerce, and it will perfectly suit any online business with its clean and multi-functional layouts. Elsey is the result of several studies about the latest web trends & technology’s in online shopping to deserves a smooth shopping experience.

Main Features:

Professional Home Demos

7 Types Of Shop Display Layout Options

Four Modern Header Navigation Options

Product Layout Types

Beautiful & Smooth Animated Product Slides

Off Canvas Shopping Cart Function

Track Order Easily

Mega Menu Option

Product Wishlist

Advanced Filter

User Login Widget

Stunning Blog Design Options

Creative Single Product Page

About Pages

Pre-defined Inner Pages

Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option

Unlimited Options

WPBakery Page Builder

WooCommerce

Contact Form 7

Mail Chimp

Advanced Theme Options

Fast & Friendly Support

One Click Demo Install

Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer

Lot’s of Shortcodes are available

SEO Optimized

Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts

Advanced Typography

Google Map

FontAwesome & Line Icons

Child Theme

Browser Compatible

Lifetime Updates

Documentation

Video Tutorials

Download Elsey – Responsive eCommerce Theme