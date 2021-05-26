Elsey – Responsive eCommerce Theme

VictorThemes

Elsey is a creative and elegant theme that mainly focused on e-commerce, and it will perfectly suit any online business with its clean and multi-functional layouts. Elsey is the result of several studies about the latest web trends & technology’s in online shopping to deserves a smooth shopping experience.

Main Features:

Professional Home Demos
7 Types Of Shop Display Layout Options
Four Modern Header Navigation Options
Product Layout Types
Beautiful & Smooth Animated Product Slides
Off Canvas Shopping Cart Function
Track Order Easily
Mega Menu Option
Product Wishlist
Advanced Filter
User Login Widget
Stunning Blog Design Options
Creative Single Product Page
About Pages
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Posted on May 26, 2021
