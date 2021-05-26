PinkSquare planche

Gass

Hi guys,

I'm happy to share a logo design board for Pink Square, a future app. The concept of the logo represents the pink neighborhoods in different countries.

I'm happy to hear your thoughts on the final result.

Thanks

Posted on May 26, 2021
