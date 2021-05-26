Systemic

The Newday Incident

Systemic
Systemic
  • Save
The Newday Incident greyscale album art cover art
Download color palette

A cropped part of the cover art for my upcoming ambience album "The Newday Incident". Will be released on my bandcamp and on widecast records soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Systemic
Systemic

More by Systemic

View profile
    • Like