kishor ragunathan

A UI for watch together application

kishor ragunathan
kishor ragunathan
  • Save
A UI for watch together application ui ux designs ui designs adobexd uiux uidesigns uidesigner uidesign uidaily ui
Download color palette

A UI for watch together application. CONNECT with your friends via text or voice message while you watch together.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
kishor ragunathan
kishor ragunathan

More by kishor ragunathan

View profile
    • Like