Priya Devi

Oxygen / Minimal Blog Magazine Theme

Priya Devi
Priya Devi
  • Save
Oxygen / Minimal Blog Magazine Theme minimal website web app ui illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
Download color palette

A professional clean, blog or magazine theme with responsive layout for enhanced mobile browsing experience. Features a minimalist layout with homepage slider, custom menus, lightbox and more.

Oxygen is a parent theme – a great base for creating child themes, built on the industry-recognized Hybrid Core framework.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/4Jx19m

Priya Devi
Priya Devi

More by Priya Devi

View profile
    • Like