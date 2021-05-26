Nina Ryńska
Netguru

Coachbetter CS

Nina Ryńska
Netguru
Nina Ryńska for Netguru
Hire Us
  • Save
Coachbetter CS uiux dashboard case study management coaching assistant football webdesign product design
Download color palette

Coachbetter is the only fully digital and integrated football coaching platform. Their solutions offer’s training packages and activities, a team management section as well as a high-quality knowledge pool. On top of that, they also offer a video analysis section, where coaches can simply upload videos and tag individual players to improve their game.

It all started with a redesign of registration process and onboarding...
Check out full Case Study
👉https://www.behance.net/gallery/120098509/Coachbetter

We’re available for new projects! Drop us a line at ux@netguru.com

— Show us love!

Press “L”.
Want to see more projects? Visit our profile or Netguru.com and remember to follow us!

Netguru
Netguru

More by Netguru

View profile
    • Like