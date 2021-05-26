Chus

Memoji Landing

Chus
Chus
Hire Me
  • Save
Memoji Landing branding ux portfolio clean ui memoji landing page
Download color palette

Inspired by my personal memoji I've made a quick new concept for my site. No headers, no footer, no background; back to basics.

What do you think?

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Chus
Chus
what the hell goes here 🤔
Hire Me

More by Chus

View profile
    • Like