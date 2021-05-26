Adrian Zalvidea

Placemat and Take-out Box for Twoway Restaurant

Placemat and Take-out Box for Twoway Restaurant logo ui branding illustration design
The owner wants a design with only two colors (printing budget) so I had to choose the colors of the restaurant's logo, so everything would blend in.

Posted on May 26, 2021
