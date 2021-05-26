Bhavya Mevada

E-commerce Web Application Design

Bhavya Mevada
Bhavya Mevada
E-commerce Web Application Design
We Would Love to represent an eCommerce Application in which every product you like you don't need to zoom every time, you can zoom over on the products you go through.
Posted on May 26, 2021
Bhavya Mevada
Bhavya Mevada

