INSPIX Technologies Dashboard UI

Hello world, my name is Dana. This is my second shot on dribbble 🏀.

The story behind this design, I want to create a dashboard for my digital startup INSPIX Technologies. INSPIX Technologies is a computer vision company powered by Artificial Intelligence founded & based in Bali, Indonesia.

I hope all the community in dribbble likes it and don't forget to follow me for another dribbble shot. Thank you so much 🙏.

Connect with me 🌏:
INSPIX Technologies Website 🔮: http://inspix.tech/
INSPIX Technologies Instagram 👾: https://www.instagram.com/inspix.tech/
Instagram 📸: https://www.instagram.com/danaputra09/
Github 👾 : https://github.com/IPutuDanaPutra

