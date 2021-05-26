The Future of Giving

Giveth is an eclectic mix of people from the Ethereum and nonprofit worlds, dedicated to revolutionizing philanthropy by encouraging, supporting and incentivizing the funding of public goods. We are building the Giveth Galaxy: an ever-extending collection of initiatives that are driving “Blockchain for Good” innovation. Giveth strives to model decentralized governance techniques as one of the first non-profit blockchain-based entities.

