Liberty© handmade design art vector styletattoo handdrawn handcrafted andreesalazar illustration
Boceto flash "Descomunal—v2", tipos de cerveza auténticos de Estados Unidos—California Common.
Fácil de tomar, pero con notas tostadas, a caramelo, parecido (en apariencia) a una cerveza lager ámbar. 🍺

Lúdica Artesanal® Cervecería—Mx

