Confident Smiles & Implants – Homepage

First look at the custom homepage I designed for a dental implants-focused practice in the Knoxville, TN, area. The distinctive angular layout of the page's modules were inspired by the hexagonal icon in the client's logo, and the minimal colors in the logo allowed me to expand the palette with warm grays and nude tints. The result is a boutique-inspired aesthetic that brings in the upscale, warm, and calming interiors of the practice. See the full site at www.confidentsmilesknoxville.com. Designed on behalf of Wonderist Agency.