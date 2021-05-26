Symmetric Ornament WORKSHOP [Ai]

💖 ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7

Symmetric Ornament WORKSHOP — this is a large collection of templates for Adobe Illustrator, you can use to instantly create symmetrical patterns of different styles.

Very easy to use - you draw or insert elements of one segment and automatically get the result of the symmetrical segments of the ornament.

There are four types of symmetries: reflection, reflection-crop, rotation and rotation-crop. Total contains 25 templates .AIT, 6 pre-made logo templates, created using a template 6-Reflection.ait

⭐ WORKSHOP INCLUDED:

• 2-Reflection.ait

• 2-Reflection-crop.ait

• 2-Rotation.ait

• 2-Rotation-crop.ait

• 3-Rotation.ait

• 3-Rotation-crop.ait

• 4-Reflection.ait

• 4-Reflection-crop.ait

• 4-Rotation.ait

• 4-Rotation-crop.ait

• 5-Rotation.ait

• 5-Rotation-crop.ait

• 6-Reflection.ait

• 6-Reflection-crop.ait

• 6-Rotation.ait

• 6-Rotation-crop.ait

• 8-Reflection.ait

• 8-Reflection-crop.ait

• 8-Rotation.ait

• 8-Rotation-crop.ait

• 9-Rotation.ait

• 9-Rotation-crop.ait

• 10-Reflection.ait

• 10-Reflection-crop.ait

• 10-Rotation.ait

• 6 pre-made logo templates

• User Guide

