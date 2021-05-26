Symmetric Ornament WORKSHOP [Ai]

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
ENTIRE SHOP + SUBSCRIBE TO UPDATES https://crmrkt.com/Gkjlq7
BUY BUNDLE and SAVE 94% ➡ https://crmrkt.com/2VR4By
Symmetric Ornament WORKSHOP — this is a large collection of templates for Adobe Illustrator, you can use to instantly create symmetrical patterns of different styles.
Very easy to use - you draw or insert elements of one segment and automatically get the result of the symmetrical segments of the ornament.
There are four types of symmetries: reflection, reflection-crop, rotation and rotation-crop. Total contains 25 templates .AIT, 6 pre-made logo templates, created using a template 6-Reflection.ait
DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE http://bit.ly/Geometric-Symmetric-Free
⭐ WORKSHOP INCLUDED:
• 2-Reflection.ait
• 2-Reflection-crop.ait
• 2-Rotation.ait
• 2-Rotation-crop.ait
• 3-Rotation.ait
• 3-Rotation-crop.ait
• 4-Reflection.ait
• 4-Reflection-crop.ait
• 4-Rotation.ait
• 4-Rotation-crop.ait
• 5-Rotation.ait
• 5-Rotation-crop.ait
• 6-Reflection.ait
• 6-Reflection-crop.ait
• 6-Rotation.ait
• 6-Rotation-crop.ait
• 8-Reflection.ait
• 8-Reflection-crop.ait
• 8-Rotation.ait
• 8-Rotation-crop.ait
• 9-Rotation.ait
• 9-Rotation-crop.ait
• 10-Reflection.ait
• 10-Reflection-crop.ait
• 10-Rotation.ait
• 6 pre-made logo templates
• User Guide
STAY TUNED! FREE UPDATES!
