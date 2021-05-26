Sonika Agarwal

The Rolling Hills - Tea Packaging Design

The Rolling Hills - Tea Packaging Design
I was given a packaging design assignment for a mock Darjeeling Tea Seller, The Rolling Hills, as a test for a job interview. I was not selected for the job, but I like what I did and am happy it goes in my portfolio nevertheless.

