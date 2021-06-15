Having days full of various meetings, we try our best to keep the schedule checked and organized, and the meeting schedule app is of great help. Here users can create multiple meetings and plan each day effortlessly by enjoying a simple aesthetic interface. The main buttons are close to your thumb and easy to reach and a dark theme supports the global balance of contrast to make text and bright color accents deep, scannable and avoiding eye strain in any environment of usage. Stay tuned to see more!

