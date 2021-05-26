Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
The Point Studio

Mathbook 101

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Hire Me
  • Save
Mathbook 101 design color cartoon stem student teacher education textbook math vector illustration
Mathbook 101 design color cartoon stem student teacher education textbook math vector illustration
Mathbook 101 design color cartoon stem student teacher education textbook math vector illustration
Mathbook 101 design color cartoon stem student teacher education textbook math vector illustration
Download color palette
  1. Mathbook-01.png
  2. Mathbook3-01.png
  3. Mathbook4-01.png
  4. Mathbook5-01.png

Here are a handful of my favorites from a massive project from the past year. ⁠

I created over 500 custom graphics to accompany tech art in a math textbook in the past year. The top priority was ensuring the geometry or algebra scenarios were both accurate and engaging. ⁠

The Point Studio
The Point Studio
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by The Point Studio

View profile
    • Like