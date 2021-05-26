Marko Prljic

The Future of Giving

Marko Prljic
Marko Prljic
  • Save
The Future of Giving brand identity giveth brand guidelines brand
Download color palette

Giveth is an eclectic mix of people from the Ethereum and nonprofit worlds, dedicated to revolutionizing philanthropy by encouraging, supporting and incentivizing the funding of public goods. We are building the Giveth Galaxy: an ever-extending collection of initiatives that are driving “Blockchain for Good” innovation. Giveth strives to model decentralized governance techniques as one of the first non-profit blockchain based entities.

https://giveth.io/

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Marko Prljic
Marko Prljic

More by Marko Prljic

View profile
    • Like