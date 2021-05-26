Tracie

Daily UI Challenge 016 - pop up/overlay

Tracie
Tracie
  • Save
Daily UI Challenge 016 - pop up/overlay dailyuichallenge daily ui dailyui ui ui design uidesign design
Download color palette

Day 16 of the Daily UI Challenge; a pop-up/overlay with an alert of our choice. I went back to my t-shirt site design and created a pop up to alert a customer if the shirt they are purchasing has sold out.

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Tracie
Tracie

More by Tracie

View profile
    • Like