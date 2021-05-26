Ludwig - Minimal Genesis Theme

Ludwig is an HTML5 and mobile responsive theme for Genesis Framework. Setup and begin writing, showcasing your photography, or whatever else you have it mind in just minutes. More than just a blog theme, it’s a canvas for your creativity. It features a fixed header AND a unique fixed sidebar. Full width layout available as well. This theme has no other widget areas other than Primary Sidebar, keeping it extremely simple yet effective.

GET IT NOW

https://crmrkt.com/5O2gDE