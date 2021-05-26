Barbers - Dashboard - Agenda

📚 Learn Product Design in just 12 weeks with Dribbble. Flexible Learning. Live Mentorship. Hiring Connections. 50% off Early Bird sign up on now. Learn More!
Hey!
Here is the Agenda Page of Barbers App Design.
In this page, users can see the reservation that has been scheduled, the schedule can be viewed per week or per month, when hovering over the existing schedule the user can see the name of the customer, reservation number, status, service time, and stylist.
How do you like it?
Write your comments, I would like to hear your thoughts.
Press L if you like it.
Thank you.
Our Product | IG | TW
---
We are Agensip, a creative digital agency focusing on UI and UX stuff. Kindly visit our website at www.agensip.com to see more detail about us. Never hesitate to contact us via email at hi@agensip.com