VictorThemes

Havnor - Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme

VictorThemes
VictorThemes
  • Save
Havnor - Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme wordpresstheme
Download color palette

Havnor is the bigger, better, and most powerful multipurpose theme created with the mindset of finding a simple solution for any complex problems, A breathtaking foundation of functionalities takes your website as far as your imagination will allow. With the help of a havnor theme, you can create a dream website without losing the essence of your business.

Main Features:

Multiple Category Demos
Header Variations
Footer Variations
RTL Support Interface
Stunning Blog Design Options
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Mail Chimp
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Download Havnor - Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
VictorThemes
VictorThemes

More by VictorThemes

View profile
    • Like