Arpit Chandak

Liquor Delivery App Quick Order Page

Arpit Chandak
Arpit Chandak
  • Save
Liquor Delivery App Quick Order Page bubble design ux drinks delivery app drinks delivery app beer liquor
Download color palette

Hey Everyone,
This is a Liquor Delivery App with a unique quick order page.
I hope you like it ♥
Press L to show some love :)

Check out our :
👋LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/arpitchandak/

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Arpit Chandak
Arpit Chandak

More by Arpit Chandak

View profile
    • Like