Ahmad Wildan
Vektora

Bagusin Rumah - Branding and Presentation

Ahmad Wildan
Vektora
Ahmad Wildan for Vektora
  • Save
Bagusin Rumah - Branding and Presentation mobile carving rooms styleguide uiux table furniture store chair brand guideline minimalist logo marketplace furniture app meubel home furniture app branding logo brand guidelines brand identity
  1. Bagusin Rumah 1.png
  2. Bagusin Rumah 3.png
  3. Bagusin Rumah 4.png
  4. Group 83.png

Hello Guys
Another point of view from Bagusin Rumah Logo
a start-up company engaged in the production and trade of minimalist furniture
Clean, simple, Modern, fresh, Professional and Trust Worthy

What do you think? Hope you like it and feel free to leave comments and feedback. Thanks!

We are available for new projects
📪 Email: hello@vektora.studio
🎯 Skype: Keep in touch
😀 Instagram: Vektora.studio
🛍️ Ui8: Vektora Shop

