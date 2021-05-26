Tamanna Mundhra

Style frames for explainer video

Style frames for explainer video design pattern styleframe storyboarding explainer video illustration online learning platform covid-19 pandemic devices male character female character character design vector illustration explainervideo illustraion
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 2.jpg
  2. Artboard 3.jpg
  3. Artboard 15.jpg
  4. Artboard 8.jpg

These are the style frames for the Educom Platform.

Educom is an online teaching platform that allows registered educational institutions to reach more and more people through any device connected to the internet and maintaining online education services!

Turning ideas into visual content

