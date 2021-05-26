Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Dental A.I. Tool

Fun landing page for a dental A.I. tool.

While designing this page, we also finalized the branding. We initially explored abstract shapes / 3d visuals and landed on a more direct approach. Check out how the design evolved.

It was also great splitting up the 3d visuals for this with Bill Gunter.

Agency: Creed Interactive
Client: Abova Technologies
3d and Final brand identity: Bill Gunter

