Fun landing page for a dental A.I. tool.
While designing this page, we also finalized the branding. We initially explored abstract shapes / 3d visuals and landed on a more direct approach. Check out how the design evolved.
It was also great splitting up the 3d visuals for this with Bill Gunter.
Agency: Creed Interactive
Client: Abova Technologies
3d and Final brand identity: Bill Gunter