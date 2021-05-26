Hitesh Baldwa

Web Header

Hitesh Baldwa
Hitesh Baldwa
  • Save
Web Header typography uxui uiux webheader webdesign concept design ux ui figma 2021
Download color palette

Hey Dribbblers,

I would like to share a Web Header Design concept that I experimented.

Thanks for watching! I hope you guys like it!
Stay Safe,Stay Healthy!!
Press "L" to show some love!

Website Link:- www.hiteshbaldwa.com
Instagram:- designsbyhitesh
Linkedin:- Hitesh Baldwa

View all tags
Posted on May 26, 2021
Hitesh Baldwa
Hitesh Baldwa

More by Hitesh Baldwa

View profile
    • Like