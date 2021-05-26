Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Sounds are alive for a short time and then they die. Sedagraphy is the visualization of sentences and the preservation of emotions through the visual recording of the auditory moments of our lives.
.
صداها برای مدت کوتاهی زندهاند وسپس میمیرند. صداگرافی تجسم هنری
جملات و نگهداری احساسات از طریق ثبت تصویری لحظات شنیداری زندگی ماست.