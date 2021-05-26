wana Studio | وانا استودیو

Sedagraphy

Sounds are alive for a short time and then they die. Sedagraphy is the visualization of sentences and the preservation of emotions through the visual recording of the auditory moments of our lives.
صداها برای مدت کوتاهی زنده‌اند وسپس می‌میرند. صداگرافی تجسم هنری
جملات و نگهداری احساسات از طریق ثبت تصویری لحظات شنیداری زندگی ماست.

Posted on May 26, 2021
