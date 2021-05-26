Sounds are alive for a short time and then they die. Sedagraphy is the visualization of sentences and the preservation of emotions through the visual recording of the auditory moments of our lives.

.

صداها برای مدت کوتاهی زنده‌اند وسپس می‌میرند. صداگرافی تجسم هنری

جملات و نگهداری احساسات از طریق ثبت تصویری لحظات شنیداری زندگی ماست.