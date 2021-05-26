Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
The Celsius Web App is Live!

Celsius is a crypto-based financial services platform. It lets members earn, borrow and send assets of nearly any kind, and has built a rabid fanbase thanks to its community-driven approach.

Rainfall partnered with Celsius to launch their platform on the web, so they could reach new customers, increase engagement and grow their business.

View the full case study on our website


Check out the Celsius Web App


Are you in need of digital product design? Learn more at rainfall.co and reach out to us at hello@rainfall.co

