Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Hasan Mahmud

FURNITURA - Furniture Mobile App UI Kit

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud
  • Save
FURNITURA - Furniture Mobile App UI Kit wood homedesign architecture sofa uidesign userinterface mobile app ui kit furniture app mobile app design ios app design app design design minimal trendy design illustration branding ux ui
Download color palette

Hello guys,
This is a new Furniture mobile app UI kit. Provide all kind of business services. Globally incubate standards compliant. The artboard is fully editable, layered, carefully organized.

There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 😍

Make your project more awesome!

Drop us a line to thepixleslab@gmail.com

Behance: www.behance.net/hasanmahmud08

Instagram: www.instagram.com/uidesignerstudio/

Hasan Mahmud
Hasan Mahmud

More by Hasan Mahmud

View profile
    • Like