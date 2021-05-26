Faith Kenny

HA&IS Landing page interface animation - 01

This Proof of concept was based off the Motion Design School's Interface animation project

Figma for static design,
AEUX.io for migration to AE
AfterEffects for text and image reveals, offset and delays, staggers, parallax, and overall awesomeness ☺

Motion & User Experience Designer ✌️
